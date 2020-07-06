Activists hold Blackout 2020 protest, call for support of Black businesses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An economic protest is happening now at the King Arts Complex in Columbus, a peaceful protest called Blackout 2020.

Not only is the protest addressing what has been going on recently, but they’re looking at it specifically through an economic lens.

This goes right along with Blackout 2020 being planned on a national level Tuesday. Organizers are encouraging the Black community and their allies to support themselves and support Black businesses.

“It’s not only about building generational wealth, but having the knowledge behind the wealth itself,” said activist Chris Suel. “Because we can have all the money in the world, but if our community isn’t educated on how to spend that dollar or how to sustain that dollar, then we keep having the same cycle of things happening where the Black community loses the value of a dollar because we’re spending it elsewhere instead of putting it back into the community.”

Organizers are planning to hold Dollar in Sense conversations, going into Black-owned businesses and talking more about this.