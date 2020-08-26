OSU gear retailer Across the Field closing after 15 years of business

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State apparel retailer Across the Field store says it’s closing its doors after 15 years.

Across the Field owner David Jackson says the store, which sells officially licensed OSU gear and is located on Olentangy River Road, is closing due to a dramatic decline in sales since the pandemic began.

Sales were usually stimulated by activities and events on the Ohio State campus such as the May graduation and the football season, stated Jackson in a press release.

“This year has been devastating. Sales have been down 50-75% over prior years and there is nothing in the near future that shows our retail traffic is going to pick up,” says Jackson.

Although the store is closing, Jackson says customers can continue to shop online and he hopes to re-open a retail store in the future.

There will be a ‘store closing sale’ which begins on Thursday, August 27. The store is offering a 20% discount on all items.