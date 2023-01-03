PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were arrested and charged with theft after they were found allegedly loading up tires at one of Glockner’s lot in Portsmouth.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Dec. 30 at around 11:30 p.m. two people were seen on Glockner’s lot taking tires. Upon arrival officers said they found a man and woman loading tires into a vehicle. Both suspects gave false information, and they were subsequently arrested. Their vehicle was also impounded.

Felicia Tully (Courtesy/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Kevin Nance (Courtesy/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers arrested 36-year-old Felicia Tully of Portsmouth and 29-year-old Kevin Nance of New Boston. They face one count of petty theft, a misdemeanor in the first degree, but the sheriff’s office said other charges could be added.

Glockner’s has been the victim of prior thefts and it has since hired a security guard and installed video surveillance.