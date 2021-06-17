Accident on I-270 blocking ramp to Alger Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– An accident is slowing southbound traffic on I-270 near Alger Road.
A truck is on its side blocking the ramp to Alger Rd. The driver was transported to Grant Medical Center. The condition of the driver has not been released.
