Accident on I-270 blocking ramp to Agler Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - On a walk, through the top four floors of the Columbus Public Health (CPH) building you won't see much besides big, open, and rundown hallways, and rooms. You might also come across old shelves and doors. On some of those doors, you might even find an old sign from when the building used to house the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

"We’ve got space that we have issues with. We need more space," said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner of Columbus Public Health.