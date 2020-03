COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Medics took three people to Riverside hospital this evening after a freeway accident on I-71 northbound near Polaris closed the right lanes.

One car flipped onto its side during the crash that happened about 7:18 pm this evening, said the Columbus Division of Police radio room.

As a result of the accident, medics took one person to Riverside hospital in critical condition, and two people went to hospital in stable condition, CPD radio room confirmed.