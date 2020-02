COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An crash involving an ambulance closed the westbound lanes of I-270 on the north side, Tuesday morning.

Columbus police say that a private ambulance flipped over on it’s side just east of the I-71 split. No other vehicles were involved.

One person was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police did have the westbound lanes closed while they diverted traffic at Cleveland Ave, but have since reopened the roadway.