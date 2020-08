COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been upgraded to stable condition after an accident in Hilltop on Friday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The one-vehicle accident occurred on Greenlawn Ave. near Harmon Ave. The accident occurred because there was a rock next to the entrance of the Greenlawn Cemetery and the car went over the rock and crashed into a wall at around 8:48 p.m.

The person has been transported to Grant Medical Center.

This is a developing story.