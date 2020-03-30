Accident in Circleville fatal for Amanda man

CIRCLEVILLE, Oh (WCMH) — A man died on Stoutsville Pike this afternoon at about 3:40 pm after the blue-and-white truck he was driving rolled over into a ditch.

Shane William Diehl, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The truck was registered to his father, Ralph Diehl. Both are from Amanda, according to a statement from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s office.

Deputy Lance Canterbury responded to the 911 call, and found Diehl in the partially-submerged truck.

The truck seems to have been traveling west bound on Stoutsville Pike, east of Brookhill Lane, when it left the road, rolled over, and came to rest in the ditch.

The accident is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.