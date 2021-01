PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — An accident has closed a portion State Route 37 in Fairfield County Tuesday evening.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at SR 37 and Rainbow Drive just north of Lancaster.

The road is closed at SR 37 and Coonpath Road as well at Granville Pike at College Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said detours are to be expected all evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on scene investigating.

No further details are available.