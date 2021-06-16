Abundance of senior dogs being surrendered at Franklin County dog shelter

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is seeing more senior dogs coming through its doors, and if you’ve been in search of a dog, this may be your chance at finding your fur-ever friend.

Kaye Persinger, who serves as the director of the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, said it has seen a 10 to 15 percent increase in senior dogs being surrendered.

“I think a lot of people are giving them up because just as people, they come on to some medical needs, and a lot of people just cannot afford those in today’s economy,” Persinger said.

She added that some families have been impacted very hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s forced some to say goodbye to their pets.

“A lot of people are out of work,” Persinger said. “Some of them have to feed themselves and a lot of the costs can really add up.”

However, she says one of the biggest reasons and most common reasons they see dogs being surrendered is due to families moving.

Regardless of the reason, Persinger wants pet owners to consider options they may not be aware the shelter has for them.

“We’ve got a pantry for that (food),” she said. “We ask no questions. If you need food for your pet, we’re going to make sure you get it. Other people just need low costs for vet care, and we provide some resources for them there.”

If you’d like to visit the shelter or have a dog in mind you’d like to adopt, you can visit its website.