NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–New Albany-based Abercrombie & Fitch. Co. (NYSE: ANF) Thursday launched same-day delivery from its fleet of more than 540 Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, Abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks stores.

The service will utilize Uber, Shipt, Postmates and Roadie for deliveries, depending on the market, and software from Delivery Solutions.

“Same-day delivery supports our goals of meeting our customers where they are and delivering our product to them when and how they want it, particularly as we approach the holiday season,” Larry Grischow, executive vice president, supply chain and procurement, said in a news release.

Customers can shop on the websites or mobile apps of all the company’s brands, which also includes the new Social Tourist. The “Get it Fast” filter will show shoppers what is available for same-day delivery. That delivery option is offered at checkout as well, if applicable.

This option joins several other online ordering capabilities offered by Abercombie. The expansion comes at a time of transformation for retailers, who implemented or accelerated new order, pickup and delivery options as the Covid-19 pandemic pushed more business from stores to online.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s digital sales in its most recent quarter were 44% of total receipts. Total sales for the company have rebounded from the Covid-impacted 2020 and thus far have improved upon 2019 as well.

Looking ahead, the National Retail Federation on Wednesday said it expects online sales growth to continue to outpace total sales growth, though both are expected to hit record highs this holiday season.

