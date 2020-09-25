Abduction attempt reported at Westfall school bus stop

FIVE POINTS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Westfall Local School District says a student reported an abduction attempt while waiting for a bus Friday morning.

According to the district the the abduction attempt was reported on Five Points Pike, south of the village of Five Points.

A possible suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s with long black hair, a long black beard and face tattoos. He was driving a black Dodge Durango.

The school district recommends parents monitor their children at the bus stop and encourage them to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 740-474-2176.