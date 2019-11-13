Abandoned at birth, ‘Baby Nick’ searches for answers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four days before Christmas in 1987, someone abandoned a baby boy inside the emergency room entrance of Lancaster-Fairfield Community Hospital.

The search for the baby’s mother came up empty. A photograph of a nurse holding the “Baby Nick” accompanied stories that ran in newspapers across Ohio and beyond.

The nickname didn’t stick.

Now 31 years old, Jon Schneider wants to fill in some of the holes in the story of his life.

Schneider posted a copy of one of the newspaper clippings from 1987 on Facebook with the hope of reuniting with the nurse in the picture and others at the hospital who took care of him.

He’d like to know who his biological parents are and why he was left at the hospital.

“My biggest questions are medical history. What am I susceptible to?” Schneider said.

“What are my parents actually like? What did they do? I’m blessed that she did put me at a hospital because at least she knew I was going to be taken care of but I want to know why.”

Schneider says he’s not angry about having been abandoned.

“I’ve come to terms with what happened and I’m happy with the way my life has turned out,” he said.

Schneider was adopted by the foster family that took him in. He says he feels blessed that he was chosen to be with a family.

“A lot of people don’t have that opportunity,” Schneider said.

Retired nurse Debbie Totten says it wasn’t long after Schneider posted his story on social media that she started hearing about it.

Totten is the nurse in the photograph and she remembers it well.

“Yes, he was quite a celebrity,” Totten says. “I was just the lucky one that got to be there that day and got to hold him for the picture.”

Totten and Schneider have connected on social media and plan to meet face to face next month.

That’s when the hospital is tentatively planning to reunite Schneider with staff members who were on duty in 1987.

Schneider is starved for any details that people might remember about the story of “Baby Nick.”

“I’m super excited about finding them and seeing them and talking to them about that day.”