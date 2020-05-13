AARP Ohio to host Teletown Hall for public on May 14

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AARP Ohio will be hosting a Teletown Hall meeting on May 14.

AARP Ohio says the meeting is to promote and educate the public on maintaining good health. The meeting takes place online, Thursday, May 14 at 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the meeting will focus on how to stay healthy, how to stay informed, and how to protect your loved ones as a caregiver.

The discussion will be led by the Ohio Department of Aging Director, Ursel McElroy, and State Long Term Care Ombudsman, Beverly Laubert according to their press releases. The public can participate by registering online.