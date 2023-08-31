COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Labor Day is known as the unofficial final day of summer, and it’s a popular time for people to travel and soak up the sunshine before fall is here.

It’s important to keep in mind that AAA is expecting more travelers for this year’s Labor Day weekend than last year.

Mercedes Mead with AAA said travelers may run into busy airports and backed-up roadways.

“Our international flights are up by 44% this year. Our domestic flights are up by 4% and hotels and cruising is up by 19% this year so it’s happening. No matter what, people are just trying to get out and get going for sure,” Mead said.

With all the increase in air travel, Mead advised getting to the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Labor Day car travel started Thursday and Mead said the smoothest time to drive will be in the early morning or late at night.

“Expect company wherever you’re headed, but our times that we’re telling people to avoid is between 11am and 8pm,” Mead said.

Many people cannot avoid traveling during those peak times so Mead said there are ways to make sitting in traffic not so terrible.

“Make sure you are taking some games, those card games, we have them here in our AAA locations,” Mead said. “But for the most part just check your GPS as you’re going, give yourself some time and definitely have patience.”