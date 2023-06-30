COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fourth of July weekend is here and AAA estimates more than 50 million people will be traveling during the Independence Day weekend.

AAA expects close to 400,000 central Ohioans to be traveling this weekend with a majority of them driving.

“The good news is gas prices are down, so that’s a nice break for drivers,” said Kara Hitchens, the public affairs manager for AAA. “Have a way to find good, cheap gas for yourself whether you are using an app, and the AAA app is a good one to use.”

Hitchens said people traveling by car this weekend should prepare for traffic. But many people Friday morning were already on the road trying to beat the holiday traffic rush. One family made a pit stop in central Ohio during their 15-hour drive from Oklahoma to northeast Ohio.

“Very exhausted. I only got an hour and a half of sleep off of two energy drinks,” said traveler Mackenzie Davis. “I’m going to take the longest nap of my life.”

A group of girls traveling to New York from Kentucky also stopped in central Ohio Friday morning. They say the drive was smooth during the first leg on their journey, but expect some traffic later.

“We’ve been on the road for two hours. We have six hours to Niagara Falls and then we’ll have five more hours after Niagara Falls,” said traveler Emily Dodd.

“I feel like we haven’t really hit any traffic. It’s been more construction that we’ve gone through,” adds fellow traveler Gracie Williams.

For people traveling by plane this weekend, Hitchens said it’s important you arrive at the airport early because it could be busy.

“We are recommending two hours for domestic flights and if you’re flying internationally you want to get there three hours in advance,” she said. “And be patient. We are hearing that the lines are very long and if your flight does get canceled, be as pleasant and as patient as you can.”

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day this weekend, according to AAA.