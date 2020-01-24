A wet Friday with an inch or more of rain

Columbus Forecast

Today: Rain off and on, mild. High 45

Rain off and on, mild. High 45 Tonight: Rainy evening, cool. Low 35

Rainy evening, cool. Low 35 Saturday: Chance of rain and snow, then chance of rain. High 39

Chance of rain and snow, then chance of rain. High 39 Sunday: Cloudy, slight chance of rain/snow mix. 32/38

Cloudy, slight chance of rain/snow mix. 32/38 Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30/40

Forecast Discussion

It’s a rainy morning in Central Ohio with scattered showers on Live VIPIR Radar moving through the state as part of a huge storm system moving into the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes. Temperatures are around 40 this morning and probably won’t change a lot.

Today: Rain will be off and on today as we get multiple rounds of round. An inch to about two inches of rain can be expected by this evening. So at times there could be ponding on some roadways through the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

As low pressure continues northeast there will be a chance of light snow and flurries mixing with light rain tonight and into Saturday morning. Then there will be more rain showers Saturday possibly ending as rain and snow showers Saturday night. Weekend highs will be just shy of 40. Lows will, naturally, be around freezing.

Sunday will be cloudy and chilly with highs near 40.



I hope your Friday is great!

Bob