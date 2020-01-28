A well-known Columbus bakery/deli is headed to the North Market

Live Now
COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The North Market Columbus market announced Monday morning that Block’s Bagels as the newest tenant to join the venue.

In addition to its lineup of classic bagels and cream cheeses for carry-out and dine-in, Block’s will have a breakfast menu, deli sandwiches (chicken, tuna, egg salad), sides including dill potato salad and green apple slaw as well as potato knishes, potato latkes and matzah ball soup.

Block’s expects to open in the spring in the vacant stall nest to Flavors of India and across from Destination Donuts. That had been Taste of Belgium.

