A warm start to the week will be followed by showers and a chilly finish

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, few showers late. High 77

Tonight: Scattered showers mainly evening, clearing, breezy late. Low 46

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. 47/71

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and breezy. 55/68

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy and cool. 40/55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Monday!

It’s a warm and dry start to the week, but as a cold front approaches the area we’ll see the chance for rain increase and then see much more seasonal temperatures.

Ahead of the cold front this afternoon, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky as a southerly breeze picks up with gusts around 20 mph. This will help temperatures jump to the mid to upper 70s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

As we head through the evening, the front will start moving into the state bringing a thin line of moderate to heavy rain. Even though rain showers could be heavy this is a quick moving system, so most areas will only pick up around 1/10 inch of rain.

Behind the front, winds will shift to the northwest, which means cooler and dry air.

Much more seasonal temperatures are in the forecast tomorrow. We’ll wake up to a low in the mid 40s, then top off in the upper 60s.

Clouds will start clearing Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure moves back into the area. We’ll see a slight boost in temperature on Wednesday thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze.

A strong cold front moves in on Thursday. With the front, we’ll see a chance for rain increase through the afternoon and evening.

By the end of the week, high pressure moves back in and will bring back sunshine. Even with the sunshine, the cold front will live up to its name by knocking down temperatures Friday and into the weekend. Highs will only climb into the mid 50s, about 10 degrees below normal. Early morning lows will fall to the 30s and 40, which means a chance for frost.

Have a great day!

-Liz