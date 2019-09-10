A taste of the Caribbean comes to Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The taste of the islands is coming to Columbus and you can experience it for yourself.

The third Annual Caribbean Festival kicks off Friday and will have music, dancing and of course food.

The organizers have been thrilled with the turnout each year and are excited to see it grow.

“I came to Columbus a few years ago and I fell in love with Columbus,” said Abba Blade. “I am like, ‘Why not bring the Caribbean culture together and have everyone enjoy it?'”

Abba and his wife Trish Wright decided this was something they needed to do for the community.

“My husband is from Kingston, Jamaica, so we wanted to celebrate his heritage in Central Ohio,” explained Wright.

Dave Cunningham is also a part of the founding group and an owner of a Jamaican food truck. He loves the excitement that comes with this festival.

Cunningham said all the good stuff will be sold this weekend, “jerk chicken, curry chicken, ox tail, goat and sweet potato pie and Jamaican beef patties,” he said. “Everyone loves the Jamaican beef patties.”

And as the Bahamas begins a very long road to recovery following Hurricane Dorian, the team behind the festival knew they needed to help in some way.

They have been collecting non-perishable items for a week and will also collect them at the festival. Those items will be sent to Miami and eventually end up with the people who need them in the Bahamas.

“The hurricane in the Bahamas touched deep to me because I am from Jamaica and I have experienced hurricanes before,” expressed Abba. “And it’s nothing pretty, it’s nothing nice.”

Organizers hope this event leaves people full, fulfilled, educated and smiling ear to ear.

“I am excited about everything. It’s going to be a fun, festive event.”