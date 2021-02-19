A storm to remember: Texas family lives without power for days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For most of the week, millions in Texas have been without power and water.

And for many it’s been difficult to access food and fresh water.

Lauren Petrowski lives in Austin and used her bathtub to get water.

“I have a baby we are washing bottles constantly,” said Lauren Petrowski over a Zoom call from Austin, Texas. “So that’s why we have pots on the stove boiling water constantly.”



Lauren says they’re lucky, as power came back on as we talked this morning. It has been out for two days and three nights.

The first day was cool for her husband Justin who did some shredding down their street, but then it got serious.



“The Austin area is not built for this we don’t know how to handle this, we don’t have snow plows,” she laments.



They were able to keep their fireplace lit. So that’s where Lauren slept with her infant, Paloma, who was eight months old.. 5-year-old Runner slept with dad to keep warm.

Lauren said Grandpa and Gramma were visiting as well and came right before the storm hit. She’s happy they can see the baby.

“It’s been great having them here I’m sure they are ready to get back to sunny warm Arizona and take a hot shower,” she smiled.



Something Lauren’s anxious for as well.



“The worst part has just been being cold and not knowing when we’d get power which we finally do, thank goodness, and I haven’t showered in 5 days, hence the hat,” as she pulled it over her ears.



She’s trying not to be angry about the lack of government leadership and assistance. Hoping lessons have been learned, as the struggle for so many continues.



“Are you finally above freezing now and getting some thaw?” I asked. “I think we are above freezing and ice is melting everywhere, snow is melting and the sun is out which has been really nice to see.”