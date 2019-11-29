A psychic gives her prediction on the OSU/TTUN game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The big matchup is this Saturday and even though we have a feeling that team up north doesn’t stand a chance, we wanted to see if someone who has that special gift to look into the future could reassure that for us.

Since 2008, astrologer Jennifer Lopez has been predicting the Super Bowl.

“I think I’ve probably been correct every year,” Lopez said.

So, we knew she was the perfect person to sit down with to predict our rivalry game.

As the buckeyes prepare to dominate that team up north, we know we dont need a psyhic to tell us that, but just play along for the fun of it.

Lopez looked at three psychic tools.

“Astrology, numerology and tarot cards,” Lopez said.

We dove into astrology first.

“The Ohio State coach is a Pisces and the quarterback is a Pisces. With the Michigan coach he’s a Capricorn and the quarterback is a Capricorn, that’s pretty unusual,” Lopez said.

Then Lopez looked further into the top players on the team.

“J.K. Dobbins is a Sagittarius and they have the best luck this year,” Lopez said.

Okay, so we nailed the astrology portion.

As for the numerology portion of the reading, Lopez looked at the jersey numbers for big players such as Chase Young.

“He’s number two, J.K. Dobbins is number two, we are going into a number two year, 2020, so both of those guys, numerology wise, should have good luck,” Lopez said.

However, there is another aspect of the numerology portion. The last time that team up north won was eight years ago and the time before that was eight years.

Since it has been eight years since that team won, Lopez said it is a pattern to keep an eye on because eight is a power number in Asian countries.

“If I were them, I would count on that, because that’s not insignificant,” Lopez said.

Now for the fun part, tarot cards.

Each deck is shuffled beforehand, and Lopez said she picks the card that sticks out the most to her.

“Wow the world,” Lopez said, “The buckeyes have a great chance given that card.”

We had to play fair and pull a card for that team up north, even though we didn’t want to after already getting one of the best cards.

“Five of swords, so swords in my readings means challenges,” Lopez said.

She said this could indicate that it will be a close game.

“There may be more challenges for Michigan than for Ohio State, I know I sound bias, but that’s what I’m seeing,” Lopez said.

As for the final score, Lopez didn’t want to throw any numbers out there.

“The world card has a 21 on it and the swords card has a 5 on it, so those numbers are probably significant in some way too,” Lopez said.

So, whether you’re a believer in this kind of stuff or just think its taboo, the numbers will tell on Saturday.

“I always tell my clients take it with a grain of salt, of which I’m offering it just for fun, but it ends up being pretty legit sometimes,” Lopez said.