A parking ticket for Ryan Day? Fan may have kept Ohio State coach from being fined

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day provided updates Monday on Ohio State’s spring football practice. You can watch him in the player above.

Last week, an Ohio State student helped out Day when he noticed that the meter where Day and his family had parked their car had expired.

Will Palmer posted to Twitter last Thursday with the message, “Hey, [Ryan Day] your meter ran out but I got you.” The next day, Day, acknowledged the tweet, writing, “Wow thanks!!”

Wow thanks!! — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 9, 2021

In response to questions from Twitter users about what happened, Palmer wrote, “He parked right in front of the store I work at and I was working at the front door (managing store capacity) so I saw him and his family get out of the car (said hi and they said hi back) As I was leaving the store I noticed that his car was still there and the meter had expired.”

On his social media profiles, Palmer identifies himself as an Ohio State finance student from the Chillicothe area.

When Day is not avoiding parking tickets, he is leading the Buckeyes through spring practice. Monday is their 12th scheduled practice, leading into the spring game Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State has announced that it will allow 19,000 fans at attend the game.