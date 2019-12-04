A new tradition to ring in the New Year in Lancaster

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — A New York like New Year’s Eve celebration in Central Ohio? Yes, it’s true.

Over in Lancaster, they are trying out something new for New Years and they need the community’s help!

Instead of dropping from a pole, a ball will actually rise from a crane.

The city parks department, Destination Downtown Lancaster, the Ohio Glass Museum and Visit Fairfield County Ohio are throwing a party at Broad and High streets near Fountain Square to welcome in 2020.

The ball itself is in the works right now at the Ohio Glass Museum. You can stop by and make an ornament to help fill the massive ball that will rise on New Year’s Eve. You can take the ornament back after or leave it on the ball for next year.

The ornaments will be affixed to a large sphere that was made by the parks department. For $50 people can go to the glass museum and make one of the 500 ornaments that will be on the ball. Those who don’t want to make their own can buy one for $20.

Call Visit Fairfield County Ohio at 740-654-5929 or visit www.visitfairfieldcounty.org to learn more about Glass Town Countdown.

Visit the glass museum website at www.ohioglassmuseum.org/glass-blowing.php for more information on making or buying an ornament.