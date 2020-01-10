A new film festival is launching in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new annual film festival will launch in Columbus this year. Cinema Columbus, the new event, is being spearheaded by a partnership including CAPA, the Drexel Theatre and Gateway Film Center. The event aims to celebrate “new and diverse cinematic works from around the world,” according to a news release.

The event will take place May 7-17 at the Drexel Theatre, Gateway Film Center and certain CAPA venues.

CAPA owns and operates historic theaters including the Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre and Southern Theatre, and manages the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts and the Shubert Theatre in Connecticut.

The festival will include red-carpet events, filmmaker talks and educational opportunities.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.