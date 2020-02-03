Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

A month after OSU campus assault, police still searching for attackers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University police are still looking for the group that attacked three young men on campus in January.

The assault happened in the early morning of January 5 along High Street near the Ohio Union garages.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspects and the car they were in.

Tom Damschroder is the victim who was most seriously injured. He’s still recovering from a fractured skull.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police at 614-292-2121.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools