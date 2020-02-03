A month after OSU campus assault, police still searching for attackers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University police are still looking for the group that attacked three young men on campus in January.

The assault happened in the early morning of January 5 along High Street near the Ohio Union garages.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspects and the car they were in.

Tom Damschroder is the victim who was most seriously injured. He’s still recovering from a fractured skull.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police at 614-292-2121.