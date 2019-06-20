Delaware Co. Sheriff’s office introduces new “cruze” to the fleet

DELAWARE COUNTY (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office held a naming competition for a remote-control patrol car.

On Thursday, the sheriff announced the name as “Deputy Cruze.” He thanked everyone who participated and had ice cream with Meg B. who submitted the winning name.

The office posted this video on social media and it recieved some interesting comments fun comments.

“My 4-year-olds want to watch this over and over,” “I love this baby car so much,” and a funny one.” On person posted a meme of two SUV patrol vehicles and the toy car stating, “When you fail to make your ticket quota.”