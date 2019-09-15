Hundreds take part in Ovarian Cancer Walk

It’s sometimes called the ‘Silent Killer.’

Every 23 minutes a woman is diagnosed with ovarian cancer and all women are at risk.

That’s why a group is making strides to promote early detection.

This morning, survivors, loved ones and advocates are all walking or running on West Broad Street with a purpose at the Strides for Hope Ovarian Cancer Walk.

Most of those received the diagnosis when the cancer is already advanced and survival rates are lower.

Part of the reason is typical checkup tests like the pap smear won’t detect it.

The Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio says the best thing to do is listen to your body and know the signs and symptoms.

Some of the common symptoms include bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, trouble eating and frequent urination.

Post-menopausal women and those with a family history of the disease run a higher risk.

Leading up to Sunday’s 5K, NBC4 has been highlighting extraordinary survivors like Kim Phillips.

To raise awareness, her brother-in-law is planting an ovarian cancer flag at the Mount Everest Base Camp.

“I can either feel sorry for myself and be down orr I can choose joy. And I choose joy every day when I get up and I know I can do that because of my faith and because I have a family surrounding me,” Phillips said.