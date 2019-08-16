9th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival underway

COLUMBUS (WCHM) — The 9th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is underway, along the banks and across the Scioto River.

The two-day event features more than 60 food trucks, along with music, arts and crafts vendors, and other family-friendly events.

Festival-goers of all ages can participate in the event, which is spread across Bicentennial Park, the Rich Street Bridge, Washington Boulevard and Genoa Park.

Admission to the festival is free. It will run from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

