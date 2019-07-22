9,800 without power in Grove City, Columbus areas

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is reporting a power outage in the greater Grove City/Columbus area that is affecting more than 9,878 customers.

The outage is affecting areas to the south and southwest of Grove City including Darbydale, Pleasant Centers, and Harrisburg. The outage also stretches north to near Upper Arlington and into parts of Columbus.

According to AEP, there was an equipment issue at the Beatty Road substation, which impacted 12 circuits. Three crews have been assigned and are working to correct the issue.

Power is expected to be restored to the affected areas sometime between 8 and 9 p.m.