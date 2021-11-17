COLUMBUS (WCMH) – “I woke up and my daughter wasn’t in her bed. I can’t find her.”

Panic from the mother whose daughter – Trinity Hunt – was kidnapped last week.

Officials have released the 911 calls when police were first alerted that Trinity, 7, was missing, launching a two-day search in Hardin County.

“I don’t know why she would stand up and walk out of my house,” the girl’s mother said to a 911 operator. “I don’t know why. I don’t know when. Everybody was in bed and accounted for. The boys got up just like normal. I thought she might have slept in. I went to go wake her and she was just gone.”

Hurt was found Friday near an abandoned house. Family members said she is continuing her recovery from injuries suffered during the abduction.

A suspect, Charles Castle, has been charged with kidnapping in the case.