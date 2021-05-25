911 calls include noise complaints before fatal Bicentennial Park shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Multiple cries for help and steady fear in young people’s voices can be heard in 911 calls made from Saturday’s fatal shooting at Bicentennial Park.

Olivia Kurtz, 16, died as at the shooing which happened Saturday night at a gathering near the park’s amphitheater. Five other people were injured in the shooting.

The first caller complained about loud music at the park, but he wasn’t the only one. Police received 12 calls about the noise a little after 10 p.m.

It’s not until 11:51 p.m. when things start to take a dark turn and dispatchers learn shots have been fired at the same location.

Seconds later, they get the first call from a girl in panic, saying someone had been shot. That’s when more calls start coming in from people saying other have been shot and people are still asking for police.

About 90 minutes later, one man calls to tell what he saw throughout the night, and the aftermath he’s watching from his home.

“Officers are canvasing the area right now. I live right across the street. There were all kinds of kids all on top of the roof and sitting on the staircase,” the caller tells the dispatcher. “They’re going through the parking lot now. Looking on the ground for shells…but no one has been on top of that.”

Olivia Kurtz’s mother called dispatchers as well, saying she knew her daughter had been shot, but needed to know what hospital she had been taken to.