911 call: 10-year-old boy shot at Hanna Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police dispatchers received several distress calls after a person shot into a house and hit a child.

One call in particular from inside the house shows how frustrations quickly rise when people are under the stresses of an emergency, particularly when a child gets hurt.

In the call, a woman says that someone shot at the house and grazed her son. The 911 dispatcher asked the caller if she saw who shot the bullet, and the woman says “yes.” But as the dispatcher tries to get a description of the car, it transpires that the caller was inside the house when her child was shot, and is relying on security camera video to see what happened outside.

The dispatcher keeps pressing for a description of the car, but the caller can’t give it until she sees the security camera footage. Through all of this, her child is there with a gunshot wound.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, someone fired multiple shots into a home in the 2200 block of Hanna Drive.

A 10-year-old boy in his bedroom, inside the home, was struck by a bullet in the abdomen. He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.