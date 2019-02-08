9 nurses named in Mount Carmel West wrongful death lawsuit could face consequences

The Ohio Board of Nursing has released the licensing and renewal applications for the nine nurses named so far in a growing number of wrongful death lawsuits.

The nurses are named in the lawsuits alongside Dr. William Husel, who has been fired from Mount Carmel.

Attorneys say the nurses administered excessive and fatal doses of fentanyl to patients.

A review of the public documents did not raise any red flags.

The Ohio Board of Nursing is legally unable to confirm or deny investigations, which could result in nurses losing their licenses.

If an investigation is complete and a nurse is found to have committed wrongdoing, the public will then learn of the next steps.

“The board, at a public meeting, will issue generally what’s called a Notice of Opportunity for Hearing,” said Lisa Emrich, of the Ohio Nursing Board. “They’re saying that the nurse has violated the Nurses Practice Act and they’re ready to bring that to a hearing.”

Nurses have the right to legal representation at such a hearing.

The board’s next meeting is in March.