9-11 tribute on display at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dozens of volunteers spent part of their Monday placing flags on the west lawn of the Ohio Statehouse to honor those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The memorial is comprised of 2,977 flags, one for each person who died in the attacks.

When seen from above, onlookers will be able to tell that the flags are in the shape of the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon. A single strip of flags represents those killed aboard United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania.

Shortly after the 9/11 attacks, Father Leo Connolly traveled to New York to offer spiritual support for the victims and their families.

Connolly, who also serves as the chaplain for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, said he is grateful to see tributes like the one at the Statehouse.

“There’s a difference between talking about numbers, but if you’re standing in front of so many flags, you actually get a better understanding of just how many people we’re talking about,” he said. “Each one of those flags — there’s a story behind the person they represent.”

The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board has teamed up with HandsOn Central Ohio and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency since 2002 to put the flags on display.