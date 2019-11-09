84-year-old woman dies after crash in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP (WCMH) — An 84-year-old woman died on Friday after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 37 in Union Township, according to the Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Catherine M. Abraham, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was traveling northbound on State Route 37 at about 3:50 p.m. on Friday when her vehicle went left of center and struck another vehicle driven by Amadou Sow, 40, of Canal Winchester, who was traveling southbound on Route 37, according to troopers.

Abraham was transported to the Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Sow was transported to Grant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.