82-year-old man charged with murder of 85-year-old woman in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have charged an 82-year-old man with the death of an elderly woman in northeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:47pm, Monday, officers were called to the 2300 block of Sunbury Road on an unknow complaint call to check on a possible homicide.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Dorothy Cage, 85, unresponsive inside the residence.

Cage was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police report states that Cage’s husband, Henry Evans, called his stepdaughter Monday and told her he had killed her mother with a wooden table.

Police took Evans, 82, into custody and charged him with the murder of Cage.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information in this case to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.