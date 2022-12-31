Donald Kirksey, 81. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for an 81-year-old man who has been missing since mid-November.

Donald Kirksey, 81, has not been seen or heard from since around Nov. 19, and is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Kirksey is 5’5″ with grey hair and brown eyes, weighing 130 pounds.

Authorities said Kirksey’s 2007 red Ford Mustang with the Ohio tag “GRC6142” is also missing from his home.

Police are asking anyone who knows about his whereabouts to call the missing persons unit at 614-645-2358, 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.