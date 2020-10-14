8 NCAA championship events coming to Columbus between 2023-2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus will be home to eight NCAA championship events between 2023 and 2026.

In February, the Greater Columbus Sports Commission partnered with five universities to submit 53 bids to the NCAA for the 2022-2026 bidding cycle. The Ohio State University, Ohio Dominican University, Otterbein University, Capital University and Ursuline College submitted bids with the Sports Commission for 25 championship events in 13 sports.

Columbus was awarded the following championship events:

2023

NCAA DI Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds | Nationwide Arena

2024

NCAA NC Men’s Gymnastics Championships | Covelli Center

NCAA DIII Women’s Basketball Championship | Capital Center

NCAA NC Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships | French Field House

2025

NCAA NC Men’s Volleyball Championship | Covelli Center

NCAA DI Women’s Golf Regionals | Ohio State Golf Club

2026

NCAA DI Men’s Golf Regionals | Ohio State Golf Club

NCAA NC Men’s and Women’s Rifle Championships | St. John Arena/French Field House

“The response of our membership, host cities and local organizing committees to this process was tremendous,” said Joni Comstock, NCAA senior vice president of championships. “Thanks to their commitment, we are excited that our student-athletes will play in some of the top locations and venues in the United States.”

The NCAA reported that more than 3,000 bids were submitted for preliminary rounds and finals of 86 championships.

In the announcement, the NCAA broke down the amount of championships by state, “43 states plus the District of Columbia were selected to host at least one NCAA championship event, with California garnering the most, with 34. Texas was second with 30, while North Carolina totaled 28, followed by Pennsylvania with 27 and Ohio with 25.”