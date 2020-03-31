8 and 11 girls hit by gunfire while sitting inside Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Two young girls were shot in their arms while sitting on the couch of their home on the south side of Columbus.

Columbus police said the 8 and 11-year-old girls were shot around 11:35 Monday night when people started shooting outside the home on the 700 block of Reinhard Ave.

Officers responded to a shooting at 726 Reinhard Ave. Officers located two juvenile victims. Both victims were transported to Children’s Hospital (non-life threatening condition). Detectives are processing the scene. If anyone has information, please call CPD’s Assault Unit. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 31, 2020

The girls were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and are expected to recover.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Assault Detective McCotter at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477)