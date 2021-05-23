78th Columbus homicide victim found in vehicle; teen charged with murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have charged a 19-year old man with murder in connection with a shooting victim discovered in a vehicle that was speeding to Mt. Carmel hospital.

It happened around 1:48 a.m. in Franklinton.

Police say they followed the car at a high rate of speed until it stopped at the entrance to the Mt. Carmel emergency department.

Several people got out of the car when police say they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics transported Carl Carroll, 38, on to Grant Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:22 a.m. Sunday.

Police arrested 19-year old Isaiah Powers and charged him with murder. They continue to investigate.