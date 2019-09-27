$750,000 bond for man accused of hitting Grandview Heights police officer with spiked bat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of assaulting a Grandview Heights police officer with an altered bat made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Grant A. Metters, 56, was issued a $750,000 bond in a Franklin County court room after being charged with felonious assault of a police officer.

According to the Grandview Heights Division of Police, on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Glenn Avenue for a disturbance.

Police say they were advised that the suspect, Metters, had an outstanding arrest warrant for a traffic offense.

As the officers were attempting to have Metters exit the residence, he kicked and broke glass from his front door out towards the officers standing on the porch.

During the incident, at least one officer deployed pepper spray.

According to police, Metters then swung a baseball bat that had been altered with nails and screws, breaking an officer’s hand and causing a puncture wound.

Metters is scheduled to be back in court Friday, October 4.