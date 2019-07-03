74-year-old man arrested in child porn sting in Athens County

A 74-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in a child porn sting by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Adams was arrested at 11371 Hawks Road in Athens after sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant and seized electronic equipment at his home.

Adams was immediately arrested after officials discovered still images and videos of child porn on one item seized during the sting.

Adams has been charged with 31 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of pandering obscenity, both second-degree felonies.

The case remains under investigation as searches are completed on the remaining equipment.

Adams was incarcerated from 1989-1993 for three counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and from 1999-2011 for four counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of sexual battery, and one count of rape.

Pursuant to his most recent case, Adams was classified by the court as a habitual sexual offender and ordered to register once a year annually for 20 years.

He is currently being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Additional charges are expected.