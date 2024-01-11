PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A 73-year-old man was arrested in relation to a murder in Scioto County on Thursday.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 communication center received a call from a woman at 11:55 a.m. claiming she found her daughter dead on the floor of a friend’s home, the sheriff’s office said.

Within minutes, deputies and detectives arrived and were able to detain a male that was inside of the house. Detectives interviewed several witnesses, including the male found inside the home. He was identified as being a friend of the victim’s mother for the last 30 years and was arrested without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Danny Vanhoose, 73, of West Portsmouth has been charged with aggravated murder and is being held without bond. He will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Jan. 12.

The victim has been identified as Shurvonn Byrd, 40, of West Portsmouth. Byrd has been sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.