72-year-old charged with raping child in Genoa Township

Gary D. Will

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 72-year-old Westerville man has been charged with raping a child.

The allegations come from two reported incidents in November of last year.

Genoa Township Police Department arrested Gary D. Will on one count of rape of a minor.

In a news release from the police department, they said the suspect is a relative of the victim.

“Crimes against children are especially reprehensible,” stated Police Chief Stephen Gammill in the release. “Genoa Township detectives will continue their investigation in pursuit of justice for the victim.”

Gary D. Will was taken into custody on July 17, 2020 without incident at his home and is waiting arraignment at the Delaware County jail.

