Columbus musician releases ‘Black AF’, highlighting the African American experience with law enforcement

by: Ray'Anthony L. Bruster

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Hodgie is a 33-year-old musician and rapper who says he was inspired to go to the studio after the news of George Floyd’s death.

Out of those sessions, he created ‘Black AF’, an EP written from the perspective of African Americans and their experience with law enforcement within the United States.

After Floyd’s death, Hodgie says he put everything on hold to create ‘Black AF’.

“…it just kinda came together. I think that when making it, I knew what my purpose was to make it. But I feel like it kinda became bigger than that, definitely became bigger than me, as far as the content,” Hodgie said.

Artist Vada Azeem, @vadaazeem, created the artwork for ‘Black AF’.

Originally from Lima, he moved to Columbus for more opportunities to further his career.

Listen to the full interview above. We spoke about coping with the pandemic and he also gave advice for aspiring artists.

