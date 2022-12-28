PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a woman have been arrested and charged after a drug search at a Portsmouth, Ohio apartment Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, SWAT officers from the Portsmouth Police Department went to an apartment just before 6 p.m. on a narcotics search at the 1300 block of Union Street. During the search, officers found more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of crack cocaine, $613 in cash, and a loaded gun.

The task force stated the estimated street value of the drugs seized was about $70,000. Hope Bentley, 25, of Portsmouth, and 29-year-old Reginald Langford, of Dayton, were arrested and charged with drug trafficking and drug possession. Langford was additionally charged with having weapons under disability.

Reginald Langford Hope Bentley

Both of them are at the Scioto County Jail and were arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court Wednesday morning.