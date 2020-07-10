70-year-old man with dementia missing in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a 70-year-old man with dementia in west Columbus.

Columbus Police say they’re looking for Willie James Wigfall, last seen walking from his home around 6 a.m. on Friday.

According to police reports, he was seen wearing blue jeans and a grey-shirt near South Burgess Avenue and Fremont Street.

The 70-year-old man is 5-foot 10-inches and 160 pounds. He also has brown eyes and a scruffy gray and black beard.

The attached photo is several years old. Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4624