70-year-old man with dementia missing in west Columbus

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a 70-year-old man with dementia in west Columbus.

Columbus Police say they’re looking for Willie James Wigfall, last seen walking from his home around 6 a.m. on Friday.

According to police reports, he was seen wearing blue jeans and a grey-shirt near South Burgess Avenue and Fremont Street.

The 70-year-old man is 5-foot 10-inches and 160 pounds. He also has brown eyes and a scruffy gray and black beard.

The attached photo is several years old.   Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4624

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools