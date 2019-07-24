7 years later, American wrestler learns he earned Olympic medal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For athletes who won medals at the London 2012 Olympics, those medals are today likely in storage somewhere.

Tervel Dlagnev might have a different appreciation for his medal, because he’s waited seven years for it.

Dlagnev, now an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State, finished 5th at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in heavyweight wrestling.

In the 2012 games he was defeated by Uzbekistan’s Artur Taymazov, who went on to win his second straight Gold medal in the event.

Late Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee announced Taymazov failed a drug test for his 2012 Olympic performance and will be stripped of his gold medal. He was previously stripped of the gold he won in the 2008 Olympics for another drug violation.

Taymazov’s punishment means Dlagnev will now move up to the bronze medal position and will, at some point in the future, receive his first Olympic medal.

Dlagnev retired from wrestling after the 2016 Olympics and launched his coaching career.